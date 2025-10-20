Obesity Harms Brain Health

Obesity is linked to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and a higher risk of stroke. Bulgaria ranks fifth in Europe for childhood obesity and sixth for adults, according to doctors who presented the country’s first National Plan for Brain Diseases to health authorities.

Doctors explain that the excess fat tissue in obese individuals releases harmful substances, causing chronic inflammation in the brain.

Prof. Tsvetelina Tankova, Endocrinologist, Medical University – Sofia:

“This leads to neurodegenerative delays, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, and a higher risk of stroke. Obesity increases the risk of stroke by 64%, while being overweight alone raises it by 22%.”

Over a third of Europeans are affected by issues with nervous and brain tissue. In Bulgaria, stroke rates have decreased over the last decade, but poorly managed diabetes, high blood pressure, and uncontrolled use of contraceptives increase the risk among younger people.

Prof. Dimitar Maslarov, Head of the Clinic of Neurology, First University Hospital “St. John the Baptist”:

“Eighty percent of strokes are preventable and treatable. Many patients accumulate risk factors over the years without adequate treatment.”

Doctors propose introducing a new clinical pathway next year for treating people showing early stroke symptoms.

Prof. Maslarov:

“Numbness in the arm or leg, or a temporary loss of speech or function lasting a few minutes, is the moment to assess all risk factors. If there is narrowing of any brain vessel, appropriate measures should be taken to prevent a stroke.” Assoc. Prof. Petko Stefanovski, Head of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF):

“Everything is progressing according to plan. We have submitted this clinical pathway, and it is currently being discussed in working groups with the Bulgarian Medical Association.”

The new pathway is expected to be shorter and less expensive than the current stroke treatment pathway funded by NHIF. Doctors estimate the National Plan for Brain Diseases will cost between 50 and 200 million BGN annually.

Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski, Chair of the Brain Health Council Foundation:

“Our goal is to achieve much better prevention and early diagnosis, combined with comprehensive, interdisciplinary treatment for these conditions.”

The plan also includes measures for the integration of patients recovering from brain diseases. However, funding for implementation has not yet been included in next year’s national budget.