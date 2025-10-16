Ombudsman Proposes Simplifying the Procedure for Obtaining Family Allowances for Children

Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva has sent a formal recommendation to Labour and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov, proposing the removal of the requirement for citizens to submit an annual income certificate from their employer when renewing monthly child benefits.

“The Ombudsman’s institution has received numerous complaints from citizens requesting the reduction of administrative burdens when applying for family benefits. They question why they must present income certificates and fill in new declarations every year when institutions such as the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) already have this information and can verify it electronically,” Delcheva wrote.

In her recommendation, the Ombudsman points out that once a declaration is submitted, staff at the Social Assistance Directorate already carry out official checks of the declared data, making the yearly requirement redundant and inefficient.

Delcheva further notes that this measure creates unnecessary administrative difficulties, particularly for parents who are no longer employed under labour contracts or are in strained relations with former employers.

She argues that the ongoing public consultation on amendments to the Family Benefits for Children Act provides an opportunity to subsequently amend its implementing regulation (Article 17, paragraph 3, item 1) so that families are no longer required to present certificates of gross monthly income for the past 12 months.

The Ombudsman expressed confidence that the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy will show understanding and take steps to reduce administrative burdens and facilitate access to family benefits for parents and children.