On World Heart Day: How to Keep Your Heart Healthy?

Prof. Dr. Maria Milanova from "Pirogov" hospital on risk factors, mental health and the need for prevention

Yesterday, Septmber 29, University Emergency Hospital Pirogov marked World Heart Day with free preventive check-ups. More than 80 people were seen by cardiologists – some were referred for further examinations, while two patients had to be admitted urgently.

Professor Dr Maria Milanova, Head of the Cardiology Clinic at Pirogov, spoke about the state of heart health in Bulgaria and its link to lifestyle.

“Over 80 people came, although only 60 had signed up. Around 25 of them were referred for additional tests due to previous cardiovascular disease – heart attacks, heart failure. Two had to be admitted as emergencies, which surprised us,” Prof. Milanova explained.

She described the result as “very good” – even better than last year’s. Some patients had symptoms, while others responded to the call for prevention: “To take care of themselves, to check their therapy and condition.”

Younger patients at risk


The cardiologist confirmed a worrying trend: more young people are entering risk groups.
“It isn’t age that matters, but how long we’re exposed to risk factors – high blood pressure, raised cholesterol, excess weight. The earlier these appear, the longer the lifetime risk of developing disease and becoming our patients.”

The mental health and the heart

The connection between mental health and heart health is now officially recognised by European cardiologists.

“At this year’s European Cardiology Congress, for the first time treatment guidelines included mental health and cardiovascular disease. Stress, depression, lack of motivation to exercise, see a doctor or care for oneself, and social isolation are all relevant factors,” Prof. Milanova noted.

Sport as an ally, not an enemy

“Physical inactivity is a serious risk factor. There are very few conditions where we don’t recommend exercise – even patients with heart failure benefit. Walking, swimming, a 20–30 minute stroll in the park – that’s perfectly sufficient every day,” she stressed.

Control and heredity

High blood pressure and elevated cholesterol are among the most dangerous risk factors.

“Home and office blood pressure monitoring provide important information. When in doubt, it’s never unnecessary to seek medical advice,” she recommended.

On heredity, Prof. Milanova clarified:
“It is an independent risk factor. Patients with a family history should be monitored. We cannot avoid heredity, but modern medicine allows us to take care of ourselves, even with significant genetic predisposition.”

Care starts from childhood

Worldwide, cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death.

"That's why World Heart Day aims to unite the efforts not only of the individual, but also of organisations and governments. In countries that have achieved success, prevention starts in childhood," emphasised Professor. Prof. Milanova.

And when asked if there is a pill for a broken heart, she answers with a smile:

"Yes - love, faith and self-care."

