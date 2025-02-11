НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

One in seven children are victims of online bullying

всяко седмо дете жертва тормоз онлайн пространството
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:45, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In the past year, 70,268 reports of child abuse on the internet have been submitted to the Cybercrime Directorate of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime, Antoaneta Vasileva, coordinator of the Safer Internet Centre, said on February 1, during a conference marking the 20th anniversary of the organization’s founding.

According to Vasileva, awareness among parents and children about online safety has significantly increased.

“We are receiving more and more inquiries from parents. They increasingly ask how to make their profiles secure or how to limit screen time,” Vasileva explained.

She also noted that the Safer Internet Centre is actively working on all the reports received. However, troubling data is emerging—one in every seven children is a victim of online abuse, she added.

“Almost 99% of children who suffer from online abuse are girls,” Vasileva further stated.

“We have received over 100,000 reports regarding images being shared on Telegram. The content that we have not managed to remove, however, was transferred to a server in the Netherlands, and we are fighting to have it taken down,” Vasileva explained.

According to her, children face abuse not only on social media but also in various chat applications and online games. Last year, a total of 1,749,747 reports were received through the centre's hotline.

Anyone who has been a victim of online bullying or wishes to report wrongdoing can do so on the Centre's portal.

Source: BTA

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
16:33, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
16:26, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
15:52, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
15:42, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
15:07, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
14:02, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in Paris
Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in Paris
13:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
21:32, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
 State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
21:12, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 Minimum teacher salary expected to increase to 2,130 BGN, is it enough?
Minimum teacher salary expected to increase to 2,130 BGN, is it enough?
20:41, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
 The future of AI and the Bulgarian contribution: PM Zhelyazkov arrived in Paris for the AI Action Summit
The future of AI and the Bulgarian contribution: PM Zhelyazkov arrived in Paris for the AI Action Summit
20:29, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Sofia Airport Rule-Breaking Drone More Dangerous Than Expected
Sofia Airport Rule-Breaking Drone More Dangerous Than Expected
19:57, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Топ 24
Най-четени
Минималната учителска заплата става 2130 лева, достатъчна ли е?
Минималната учителска заплата става 2130 лева, достатъчна ли е?
Дронът нарушител на летище София - по-опасен от очакваното
Дронът нарушител на летище София - по-опасен от очакваното
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят улични котки с антифриз
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят...
Мисията (не)възможна - денонощна аптека във всеки областен град?
Мисията (не)възможна - денонощна аптека във всеки областен град?
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва нападателя
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва...
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от доброволна любовна игра, твърди защитата на Георгиев
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от...
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Най-мощният разузнавателен дрон в света се включва в учение на НАТО, ще прелети и над България
Най-мощният разузнавателен дрон в света се включва в учение на НАТО, ще прелети и над България