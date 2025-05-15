One Silver and Three Bronze Medals for Bulgaria at the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Brazil

Bulgarian students won one silver and three bronze medals at the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Our team was composed of the top four students from the National Olympiad in Chemistry and Environmental Protection, the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science announced on May 15.

Our participants performed excellently against 188 competitors from 40 countries, and all four members of the Bulgarian team returned with medals.

The silver medal was awarded to Nikola Ninkov, an 11th-grade student at the Sofia High School of Mathematics "Paisii Hilendarski". The bronze medals were won by Damyan Ivanov, a 10th-grader, and Mira Dulevska and Viktor Angelov, both in 12th grade — all students at the same school.

The Bulgarian chemistry team was led by Assoc. Prof. Hristo Chanev and Chief Assistant Dr. Daniela Tsekova from the Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

The Mendeleev Olympiad is among the most prestigious chemistry competitions in the world, organised since 1992, with Bulgaria first participating in 2004.

The competition programme includes two theoretical rounds and one practical round.

In the first round, participants solve eight problems worth a total of 80 points, covering various areas of chemistry.

The second theoretical round involves material structured into five distinct fields of chemistry: inorganic chemistry, analytical chemistry, physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and chemistry of life and polymers. For each field, three problems are given, and participants choose one from each field. Only one problem per field (the most thoroughly solved one) is graded, with a maximum score of 75 points.

The third round is practical and also carries a maximum of 75 points.

Each round lasts five hours, and the maximum possible score in the competition is 230 points.

With this year’s success, Bulgaria's overall tally at the International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad now stands at 2 gold, 16 silver, and 28 bronze medals.