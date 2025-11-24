One Step Closer: Sofia Eyes Global Culinary Map

Michelin has proposed that the Bulgarian capital undergo an independent culinary audi
When we talk about Sofia’s development, we often think of infrastructure, transport and services. But a city is also defined by everyday life — by the places where we gather, the food that brings us joy, and the communities that form around them, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev wrote on Facebook on November 23. The culinary scene, he said, is part of this: it attracts visitors, creates jobs, supports small businesses and contributes to the feeling of a vibrant, modern city.
“Today we are taking an important step forward. MICHELIN has proposed that Sofia undergo a culinary audit — an independent assessment that will show what stands behind our restaurant scene. This is recognition that the city has potential. Michelin is the world’s most prestigious restaurant rating standard, honouring honest, high-quality and consistent cuisine. I want to thank the Visit Sofia team for their steady work that has enabled us to begin this process,” the mayor wrote.
What does MICHELIN mean for a city?
“It is the most respected global benchmark in gastronomy. Its inspectors are not looking for luxury but for quality — honest cooking, talent, consistency and originality. If Sofia enters the Michelin selection, it will give global visibility to our chefs and restaurants. It will place us on the itinerary of people who travel for food. And it will bring a form of recognition that is hard to buy but easy to build on, helping the city grow. But before that comes the audit. It is the first step and will give us an honest answer — what we do well and where we can improve. Over the next two weeks, we should decide whether to enter the process. If we do, by spring we will have a report and clear recommendations,” Terziev explained.
“I believe Sofia can develop not only through infrastructure but also through quality of life. The culinary sector is part of that direction. Now is the moment to give visibility to the work of many professionals and to show that Sofia deserves a place among Europe’s major culinary destinations. If we work together, we can achieve it,” he added.