One Step Closer: Sofia Eyes Global Culinary Map

When we talk about Sofia’s development, we often think of infrastructure, transport and services. But a city is also defined by everyday life — by the places where we gather, the food that brings us joy, and the communities that form around them, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev wrote on Facebook on November 23. The culinary scene, he said, is part of this: it attracts visitors, creates jobs, supports small businesses and contributes to the feeling of a vibrant, modern city.

“Today we are taking an important step forward. MICHELIN has proposed that Sofia undergo a culinary audit — an independent assessment that will show what stands behind our restaurant scene. This is recognition that the city has potential. Michelin is the world’s most prestigious restaurant rating standard, honouring honest, high-quality and consistent cuisine. I want to thank the Visit Sofia team for their steady work that has enabled us to begin this process,” the mayor wrote.

What does MICHELIN mean for a city?