Opalchenska Street in Sofia Reopens to Traffic Following Renovation (photos)

The section of Opalchenska Street, between Todor Alexandrov and Slivnitsa boulevards, has been reopened to traffic, the Sofia Municipality press centre announced on July 16.

Trolleybus routes 1, 5, 7, 11, and bus lines 60 and 74 have resumed their usual routes.

Opalchenska Street has been completely renovated. Two carriageways with two lanes each way have been constructed, along with dedicated bus lanes and new pavements. Energy-efficient street lighting has also been installed, the municipality explained.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT