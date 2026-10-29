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Orchards Full of Unpicked Fruit: Growers in North-Western Bulgaria Complain of Low Purchase Prices and Lack of Reliable Market

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Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
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градини необрани плодове производители северозападна българия оплакват ниски изкупни цени липса сигурен пазар

This year’s abundant harvest has proved to be a serious challenge for Bulgarian fruit growers, who are finding it increasingly difficult to find markets for their produce. At the same time, the costs of maintaining orchards are rising, purchase prices often fall below production costs, and some fruit is left unpicked to rot in the orchards until the following spring, growers in north-eastern Bulgaria complain.

Despite the colder weather and rain, traders and producers are out in force at the Central Cooperative Market in Ruse. At the moment, however, the only thing missing is customers, owing to the early hour. Unfortunately, problems in the sector are deepening and, according to those working in it, the risk of businesses going bankrupt is real. What is the situation in one of the affected sectors? How are fruit growers coping, and what do they believe is the solution to their problems?

Kuncho Kunchev, Manager of the Municipal Markets in Ruse: “Compared with last autumn, prices are the same, but in euros, meaning that the increase is almost twofold. This trend began in the spring, while in the summer prices were lower than last year’s. Now domestically grown greenhouse produce is already being sold. Demand has fallen considerably compared with what would normally be expected during the autumn season. Production costs are high, and the cost of living has risen across the board.”

According to him, price increases are particularly noticeable for vegetables, as growers face high production costs.

Together with her father, Dimka Chetova grows seven varieties of pears in a 10-decare orchard in the village of Krushari, Dobrich Province. They are finding it increasingly difficult to find buyers for their fruit, but manage to sell their produce directly to consumers. They cope with high costs by not paying for additional labour.

Dimka Chetova, grower from the village of Krushari: “Selling wholesale is simply... the price is ridiculous considering the costs you put in. This is no small amount of work. It is like someone going to work without receiving a salary. As in many European countries, more should be done to market Bulgarian produce, and so much fruit should not be imported from abroad.”

According to industry representatives, the lack of sufficient fruit-processing facilities in Bulgaria makes it even more difficult to sell their produce. This is exposing Bulgarian growers to increasingly serious financial losses. Meanwhile, the fight against pests is also becoming more difficult.

Nikolay Koleva, Chair of the Union of Danube Fruit Growers: “Imports have an extremely significant impact on all fruit, primarily on prices. A large proportion of the produce has been left unpicked in the orchards. You can count the processing facilities here on the fingers of one hand. Many growers have decided to leave the sector and uproot their orchards. A comprehensive strategy for the sector needs to be developed, and all growers must follow it to ensure sustainability and development. Otherwise, if everyone works only for themselves, the sector can never survive in this way.”

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, growers need to join forces and invest in fruit processing to overcome difficulties in the market.

Krasimir Chakarov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food: “This is one of the aims of European funding: to create conditions for farmers to cooperate with one another and invest in different types of processing facilities, add value to their produce and thereby meet market requirements and become more sustainable.”

Yanislav Yanchev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food: “From our perspective, the most important issues are related to cooperation — growers need to market their produce together, work together and remain competitive against imports from foreign markets.”

For next year, farmers hope for a harvest as abundant as this year’s, as well as a reliable market where they can sell their produce.

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