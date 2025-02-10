Organisations announce boycott over high food prices

A nationwide boycott of all food stores in Bulgaria has been announced by the "The System is Killing Us" movement, the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, and the United Pensioners' Unions. The reason for the action is the drastic increase in the prices of essential food items.

At a press conference today, February 10, it was made clear that the boycott is a response to the rising prices of basic food products. According to consumer organizations, this has led to 800,000 pensioners in the country living below the poverty line, while many working poor struggle to cover their basic expenses.

They are calling for state measures, such as the introduction of a price ceiling for 70 essential items.

Prices for basic foods like milk, cheese, yellow cheese, and meat are the highest in Europe.

"The prices of products are rising daily for unclear reasons, and there are products with markups of over 100%. Honestly, it is incredibly difficult for me to manage with one child who has severe disabilities. I don't work because I need to take care of him, and we are struggling terribly. The things I used to buy for 20 BGN a year ago now cost 60 BGN. Everyone can feel it in their wallets," said Dimitarina Ruseva from "The System is Killing Us." "We have become a confessional for the suffering of Bulgarian consumers. Bulgarian consumers are the most disadvantaged in the entire EU, and I hope now, finally, with this call for a consumer boycott, people will realise that we are not second- or third-class consumers," said Emil Georgiev from the Federation of Consumers.





