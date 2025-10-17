БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Без кворум: Ден трети
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over 1,000 New Navigational Markers to Be Installed Along the Bulgarian Section of the Danube

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
EN
Запази

300 new generation buoys will mark the Bulgarian-Romanian shipping lane

поставят 1000 бреговите знаци дунав

The Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube will install over 1,000 new navigational markers along the Bulgarian stretch of the river to improve shipping safety and facilitate safer navigation. The move comes in response to the theft or accidental loss of existing markers, which pose risks to passing ship crews.

The disappearance of the floating signs, regardless of the circumstances - whether stolen or carried away by the strong current on the river, puts the crews of passing ships to the test.

Ivelin Zanev, Executive Director of Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube – Ruse, explained:

“Due to the nature of our section of the river—mainly because of erosion and other factors—markers are often lost or fall into the river. Maintaining them has therefore been quite challenging.”

The new fleet includes 300 next-generation buoys marking the Bulgarian-Romanian shipping route.

Zanev added:

“The interesting feature of these markers is that they are made from a new material. Previously, we used steel markers, which are harder to maintain. River users often complained that the paint was not bright enough and the markers were difficult to detect on radar. The new markers are painted in a much brighter colour, equipped with lamps for improved night visibility, and feature various monitoring modules.”

The fact that they are made of a new material that is not metal gives agency officials hope that they will not be stolen and will survive much longer.

“Previously, steel or aluminium markers were sometimes stolen. These new markers do not attract that kind of interest,” Zanev noted.

The total cost of the new markers is around BGN 300,000. Maintenance will be carried out using two non-self-propelled vessels, one of which is assigned to the Romanian side.

“With our pusher tug, we attach the non-self-propelled vessel, travel to the bank, and service the markers,” explained Zanev.

A centralised monitoring system will track all navigational markers in the cross-border section of the Danube, ensuring safer and more efficient river traffic.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
1
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме гаранции от ЕС и от източния ни съсед
2
Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме...
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас" по БНТ
3
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите "Томахоук"
4
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите...
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
5
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
6
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Bulgaria

BNT-Ruse Receives Regional Media Award
BNT-Ruse Receives Regional Media Award
Volunteers and Municipal Teams Remove 8 Tonnes of Rubbish from Sofia’s Filipovtsi District Volunteers and Municipal Teams Remove 8 Tonnes of Rubbish from Sofia’s Filipovtsi District
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
People with Disabilities Protest Against New Regulations for Driving Licenses People with Disabilities Protest Against New Regulations for Driving Licenses
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov: We Need to Build New Transport Corridors Between Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov: We Need to Build New Transport Corridors Between Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Viktoria Boyadzhieva is the New News Presenter on BNT Viktoria Boyadzhieva is the New News Presenter on BNT
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Коалицията под напрежение: ГЕРБ търси ново мнозинство в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Коалицията под напрежение: ГЕРБ търси ново мнозинство в парламента...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Провалена пленарна седмица: Реакцията на опозицията Провалена пленарна седмица: Реакцията на опозицията
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
В очакване на срещата Тръмп - Зеленски в Белия дом В очакване на срещата Тръмп - Зеленски в Белия дом
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Ще доведе ли до пробив втората среща Тръмп - Путин? Ще доведе ли до пробив втората среща Тръмп - Путин?
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
По света
Четвъртият хеликоптер за спешна помощ по въздуха вече е в България
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Бащата на Сияна иска отвод на вещо лице по делото заради връзка със...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ