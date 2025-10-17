Over 1,000 New Navigational Markers to Be Installed Along the Bulgarian Section of the Danube

The Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube will install over 1,000 new navigational markers along the Bulgarian stretch of the river to improve shipping safety and facilitate safer navigation. The move comes in response to the theft or accidental loss of existing markers, which pose risks to passing ship crews.

The disappearance of the floating signs, regardless of the circumstances - whether stolen or carried away by the strong current on the river, puts the crews of passing ships to the test.

Ivelin Zanev, Executive Director of Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube – Ruse, explained:

“Due to the nature of our section of the river—mainly because of erosion and other factors—markers are often lost or fall into the river. Maintaining them has therefore been quite challenging.”

The new fleet includes 300 next-generation buoys marking the Bulgarian-Romanian shipping route.

Zanev added: “The interesting feature of these markers is that they are made from a new material. Previously, we used steel markers, which are harder to maintain. River users often complained that the paint was not bright enough and the markers were difficult to detect on radar. The new markers are painted in a much brighter colour, equipped with lamps for improved night visibility, and feature various monitoring modules.”

The fact that they are made of a new material that is not metal gives agency officials hope that they will not be stolen and will survive much longer.

“Previously, steel or aluminium markers were sometimes stolen. These new markers do not attract that kind of interest,” Zanev noted.

The total cost of the new markers is around BGN 300,000. Maintenance will be carried out using two non-self-propelled vessels, one of which is assigned to the Romanian side.

“With our pusher tug, we attach the non-self-propelled vessel, travel to the bank, and service the markers,” explained Zanev.

A centralised monitoring system will track all navigational markers in the cross-border section of the Danube, ensuring safer and more efficient river traffic.