Over 16% Increase in Number of Women in Leadership Positions in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
EN
The number of women in leadership positions in Bulgaria is increasing, although they still remain fewer than men. In 2024, their number reached 79,000 – 11,000 more than the previous year, representing a growth of over 16%. These figures are reported in the Report on Gender Equality in Bulgaria for 2024, which was approved by the government. The number of female employers is also rising. In 2024, their number reached 43,300, which is an increase of 7,700, or nearly 22%, compared to 2023. The gender pay gap in 2023 was 13.1% in favour of men.

The report shows that last year the employment rate for women aged 15–64 was 67.6%, compared to 74.1% for men, a difference of 6.5 percentage points. Differences are also observed in the average monthly pension for length of service and age. For men, it was BGN 1,054.36, while for women it was BGN 870.40. However, women received their pensions for an average of 26.5 years, nearly seven years longer than men.

In 2024, the average contributory income was BGN 1,655.50. For men, it was BGN 1,696.76, 5.2% higher than for women.

The report reflects the results of policies implemented across five priority areas: gender equality in the labour market and equal economic independence; reducing gender disparities in pay and income; promoting gender equality in decision-making processes; combating violence and providing protection and support for victims; and overcoming gender stereotypes in various spheres of public life and addressing sexism.

