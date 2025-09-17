Over 26 Million BGN Allocated for Initiative to Encourage Bulgarians to Return from Abroad

The Council of Ministers has adopted a decision marking the practical start of efforts to bring Bulgarian nationals back from abroad, Labour and Social Policy Minister Borislav Gutsanov announced following today’s government meeting on September 17.

The initiative, worth over 26 million leva (BGN), will be called “I Choose Bulgaria” and is aimed primarily at Bulgarian communities abroad the minister explained.

“Our goal is to provide real solutions to the challenges posed by the demographic crisis in our country, which in turn affects the economy. It is evident that we lack sufficient workers in key sectors,” Gutsanov said.

From Thursday, the Employment Agency will begin accepting applications from those wishing to join the programme. Eligible candidates include Bulgarians who have spent at least one of the past 18 months abroad, or those who completed their studies abroad within the last year and a half.

“This measure is aimed at people who are seeking personal development and are willing to contribute to our country. Those returning must start work – the funds will not simply be granted for coming back to Bulgaria,” the minister clarified.

According to Gutsanov, interest in the initiative is already “enormous.”

"I Choose Bulgaria” Programme Offers Up To BGN 10,000 to Emigrants Who Decide to Return to Their Homeland