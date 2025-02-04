НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies

бюджетната комисия гласува правилата избор регулаторни органи без дебати
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:05, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In an extraordinary meeting on February 4 and without debates, the Budget Committee in the Parliament voted on the rules for selecting regulatory bodies within the powers of the committee.

This initiates the procedure for appointing leadership positions for the National Audit Office, the Fiscal Council, the Financial Supervision Commission, the Deputy Governor for the Banking Supervision Department at the Bulgarian National Bank, and the Chairperson and members of the Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures
Топ 24
Най-четени
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София посред бял ден (ОБЗОР)
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София...
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва да си пие лекарствата
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва...
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на Санторини, обясни експерт
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на...
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на пролетни температури
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на...
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете...
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на финансите
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на...
Трусове във ФБР: Агенти съдят американското Министерство на правосъдието
Трусове във ФБР: Агенти съдят американското Министерство на правосъдието