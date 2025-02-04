Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies

In an extraordinary meeting on February 4 and without debates, the Budget Committee in the Parliament voted on the rules for selecting regulatory bodies within the powers of the committee.

This initiates the procedure for appointing leadership positions for the National Audit Office, the Fiscal Council, the Financial Supervision Commission, the Deputy Governor for the Banking Supervision Department at the Bulgarian National Bank, and the Chairperson and members of the Commission for Public Oversight of Statutory Auditors.

