БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Специално пред БНТ: Николай Младенов за...
Чете се за: 13:35 мин.
Осъдиха на 10 години затвор шофьора, убил семейство на...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
4 години война: Украйна отбелязва годишнина от инвазията...
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Rejects President's Veto on Changes to the Election Code

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
EN
Запази
Отхвърлиха ветото на президента върху Изборния кодекс
Снимка: BTA

The Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee on February 24 rejected President Iliana Iotova’s veto on amendments to the Election Code of Bulgaria missions outside the European Union to 20. The vote was 11 in favour, eight against and one abstention. Whether the veto will ultimately be overridden will now be decided in the plenary chamber.

At the previous vote, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) supported the restriction of the number of polling stations abroad. However, the party’s executive bureau has now called on its MPs to back the President’s veto.

Just before another election, the voting rules are still subject to change. President Iliana Iotova returned the changes to the Election Code on the grounds that the amendments deliberately put barriers in the way of Bulgarians' right to vote outside the European Union. Iotova also acknowledged the danger that the changes would undermine public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

Members of the Vazrazhdane supported the proposal to cap polling stations at 20 in countries outside the EU.

MP Petar Petrov explained: “This is intended to limit controlled and dependent voting in Turkey. I do not expect problems in the US or the UK. The main issues have always been in Turkey, where there have traditionally been over 160 polling stations since GERB, MRF and There Is Such a People amended the law in 2021.”

GERB also supports the limit on the number of polling stations.

Deputy Branimir Balachev, MP from GERb - UDF: “Where the state cannot adequately control polling stations abroad, numbers should be reduced. In some countries, voting from abroad is not allowed at all. Anyone who cares for our homeland should come here to vote.”

Opponents of the Election Code changes describe them as unconstitutional.

MP Nadezhda Yordanova of 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' said: “Five days after the announcement of the date for national early elections, and contrary to good practice in any democratic society, we are discussing fundamental changes to the electoral rules.”

MP Hamid Hamid from 'MRF - New Beginning': “Every Bulgarian citizen has the right to vote, no matter where they are. We are categorically opposed to dividing Bulgarian citizens based on the country they reside in.”

MP Yavor Haitov of Alliance for Rights and Freedoms: “When the President has expressed herself so clearly and imposed a veto, we should support it. It is no secret that wherever our President appears internationally, people recognise her authority.”

MP Hristo Rastashki of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour): “We did not support the bill because we consider it unconstitutional and socially unacceptable to make such changes at the last moment.”

Ultimately, the President’s veto was rejected with 11 votes in favour — from GERB, Vazrazhdane, There Is Such a People (TISP), and one BSP MP. The BSP executive bureau has urged its parliamentary group to support President Iotova’s veto.

BSP leader Krum Zarkov said: “Parliamentary mathematics shows that the parties supporting this restriction — Vazrazhdane, GERB and TISP — together have 115 MPs. Six more votes are needed. It is a matter of party conscience that these six should not come from BSP, as this would seriously damage our principled stance on citizens’ political rights and our support for President Iotova.”

MP Bozhidar Bozhanov of WCC-DB added: “It appears this may be a deal to ensure that a loyal BSP party member is appointed as deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. It seems they waited for Peevski’s ministers to return to Parliament to regain a majority and overturn the Electoral Code amendments.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването на случая "Петрохан"?
1
Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването...
ЕК в отговор до ЦИК: На Стоил Цицелков е наложена петгодишна забрана за участие в мисии за наблюдение на избори на ЕС
2
ЕК в отговор до ЦИК: На Стоил Цицелков е наложена петгодишна...
Паркинг за 400 места е изграден на мястото на бивше сметище в кв. "Факултета"
3
Паркинг за 400 места е изграден на мястото на бивше сметище в кв....
БНТ 3 излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
4
БНТ 3 излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
Облачно и с дъжд ще е времето утре
5
Облачно и с дъжд ще е времето утре
"Не искам да съм следващият баща със загинало дете на пътя": Жители настояват за основен ремонт на пътя Бургас - Каблешково
6
"Не искам да съм следващият баща със загинало дете на...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
2
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
3
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
5
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
6
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...

More from: Politics

European Commission Confirms Five-Year Election Observation Ban on Stoil Tsitselkov
European Commission Confirms Five-Year Election Observation Ban on Stoil Tsitselkov
Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
The Caretaker Minister of Interior Requested the Resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Miroslav Rashkov The Caretaker Minister of Interior Requested the Resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Miroslav Rashkov
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Специално пред БНТ: Николай Младенов за предизвикателствата пред Близкия изток
Специално пред БНТ: Николай Младенов за предизвикателствата пред...
Чете се за: 13:35 мин.
По света
Великотърновският съд върна на ВКС делото за побоя над директора на полицията в Русе Великотърновският съд върна на ВКС делото за побоя над директора на полицията в Русе
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Осъдиха на 10 години затвор шофьора, убил семейство на Околовръстното шосе в Пловдив Осъдиха на 10 години затвор шофьора, убил семейство на Околовръстното шосе в Пловдив
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
4 години война в Украйна: ЕП и НАТО със специални церемонии за годишнината 4 години война в Украйна: ЕП и НАТО със специални церемонии за годишнината
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По света
Прокуратурата протестира изменените присъди по делото за убийство...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата поиска съдействие от американска служба и Европол за...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
В прокуратурата са постъпили два сигнала от високопоставени...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Правната комисия в парламента отхвърли ветото на президента върху...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ