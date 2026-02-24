Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Rejects President's Veto on Changes to the Election Code

The Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee on February 24 rejected President Iliana Iotova’s veto on amendments to the Election Code of Bulgaria missions outside the European Union to 20. The vote was 11 in favour, eight against and one abstention. Whether the veto will ultimately be overridden will now be decided in the plenary chamber.

At the previous vote, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) supported the restriction of the number of polling stations abroad. However, the party’s executive bureau has now called on its MPs to back the President’s veto.

Just before another election, the voting rules are still subject to change. President Iliana Iotova returned the changes to the Election Code on the grounds that the amendments deliberately put barriers in the way of Bulgarians' right to vote outside the European Union. Iotova also acknowledged the danger that the changes would undermine public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

Members of the Vazrazhdane supported the proposal to cap polling stations at 20 in countries outside the EU.

MP Petar Petrov explained: “This is intended to limit controlled and dependent voting in Turkey. I do not expect problems in the US or the UK. The main issues have always been in Turkey, where there have traditionally been over 160 polling stations since GERB, MRF and There Is Such a People amended the law in 2021.”

GERB also supports the limit on the number of polling stations.

Deputy Branimir Balachev, MP from GERb - UDF: “Where the state cannot adequately control polling stations abroad, numbers should be reduced. In some countries, voting from abroad is not allowed at all. Anyone who cares for our homeland should come here to vote.”

Opponents of the Election Code changes describe them as unconstitutional.