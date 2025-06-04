Parliament Rejected President Radev’s Veto on Amendments to Renewable Energy Act

Parliament has overturned President Rumen Radev's veto on the amendments to the Renewable Energy Act. The decision was made with the votes of GERB-UDF, “MRF – New Beginning,” “BSP – United Left,” “DRF-MRF,” and “There Is Such a People”.

Opposing the veto override were the parliamentary groups of "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Vazrazhdane," and "MECh" (Morality, Unity, Honour). Additionally, eight MPs from WCC-DB abstained, while the "Velichie" party did not participate in the vote.

President Radev returned parts of the law for reconsideration on May 15. While he expressed support for aligning Bulgarian legislation with EU law, he stated in his reasoning that some provisions of the bill do not accurately reflect EU directives, lack necessary safeguard mechanisms, and in some cases contradict European regulations.

Some of the amendments to the Renewable Energy Act are aimed at simplifying and shortening deadlines and administrative procedures.