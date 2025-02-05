Parliament rejected the establishment of an ad-hoc committee on the activities of George and Alexander Soros in the country

The Parliament on Februay 5 rejected the proposal by "MRF-New Beginning" for the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to look into the facts and circumstances related to the activities of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their foundations, which fund Bulgarian individuals, legal entities, and NGOs, as well as to establish their connections with political parties, magistrates, educational institutions, media, business structures, and state authorities.

During the vote, 'Vazrazhdane' group left the chamber. The proposal was supported by MRF-New Beginning, There is such a People, 'Morality, Unity, Honour' (MECh), five MPs of BSP-United Left, and one MP from GERB-UDF. Those voting against were from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria. 25 MPs of GERB-UDF, while 36 MP from GERB-UDF abstained.

'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence

