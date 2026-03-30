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Parliament Will Hold an Extraordinary Sitting on 1 April

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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последен работен ден народното събрание ndash свършиха депутати вия парламент
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Parliament will hold an extraordinary sitting on 1 April 2026 at 10.00, the National Assembly said on March 30.

The first item on the agenda is a hearing of the caretaker Minister of the Interior Emil Dechev and Senior Commissioner Kremena Ilieva, who until recently held the post of Director of the National Institute of Forensic Science at the Ministry of the Interior. The hearing concerns new information about recent dismissals or reassignments of senior officials within the Ministry of the Interior, as well as alleged pressure in connection with the case involving the murders near the former Petrohan hut and the discovery of three additional bodies near Okolchitsa peak. It will also address the progress of the investigation and the actions taken by ministry officials in the case.

The second item on the agenda is a hearing of the caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski and the caretaker Minister of Economy and Industry Irina Shtonova regarding measures to curb the rise in fuel prices in the country.

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