Patriarch Daniil Blessed the Governor of the Bulgarina National Bank

On 19 August 2025, a meeting took place at the Holy Metropolis of Sofia between His Holiness Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria, Metropolitan of Sofia, and Mr Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank.

During the meeting, Mr Radev received the archpastoral blessing of Patriarch Daniil.

In the context of today’s uncertain global environment, the two discussed the role of spirituality and traditional values in strengthening society’s resilience, as well as the importance of stability, trust and responsibility – both in the financial and in the spiritual sphere.

Patriarch Daniil emphasised the need for cooperation between the Church and state institutions for the good of the people.

The Governor of the BNB expressed his respect for the Church’s spiritual mission and reaffirmed the institution’s firm commitment to continue working in the public interest.