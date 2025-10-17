БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Без кворум: Ден трети
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

People with Disabilities Protest Against New Regulations for Driving Licenses

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази

Citizens with special needs have staged a protest against new legal regulations concerning driving licences. In Plovdiv, demonstrators gathered in front of the Transport Hospital, where the specialised medical commission responsible for assessing them is based.

The protest involves people with limited mobility as well as drivers who are deaf. These are individuals who hold TELK (medical assessment) decisions for various conditions, yet are required to appear periodically before specialised medical commissions to renew their driving licences. Protesters point out that they are usually issued licences valid for only two to three years, even though the Law on Personal Documents allows up to ten years for private drivers and five years for professional ones.

The demonstrators argue that the way the so-called TOLE commissions currently operate places them in a discriminatory position. They also claim that the individual judgments of the doctors are often subjective and not based on clear, objective criteria — a situation that, they say, creates opportunities for corruption.

The protest in Plovdiv was supported by former racing drivers and representatives of the Union of Bulgarian Motorists, who stated that drivers with disabilities are often among the most careful and disciplined on the road and do not deserve such treatment. There are four such specialised commissions in Bulgaria, with the Plovdiv commission serving the entire southern part of the country.

Siyana Ivanova from the association “Hope for a Dignified Life” said:

“This process is a major difficulty. First, there’s a long wait just to appear before the commission, then another long wait at the Traffic Police (KAT) office where the licence is issued. The whole procedure is slow, exhausting and frustrating.”


Dr. Plamen Pavlov, Director of the Plovdiv Transport Hospital, commented:

“If we act outside these regulations, we would be breaking the law and could face legal sanctions. Yes, the system can create conditions for corruption — but what doesn’t? Last year, for example, I dismissed an ophthalmologist for such practices.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме гаранции от ЕС и от източния ни съсед
1
Мицкоски: Няма да направим конституционни промени, докато нямаме...
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
2
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас" по БНТ
3
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите "Томахоук"
4
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите...
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
5
Белият дом: Тръмп и Путин ще се срещнат в Будапеща
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
6
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен

Най-четени

Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
1
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
2
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Bulgaria

Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov
Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov
Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov: We Need to Build New Transport Corridors Between Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov: We Need to Build New Transport Corridors Between Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Viktoria Boyadzhieva is the New News Presenter on BNT Viktoria Boyadzhieva is the New News Presenter on BNT
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Road Maintenance Company Working Intensively to Complete Motorway Repairs Ahead of Schedule Road Maintenance Company Working Intensively to Complete Motorway Repairs Ahead of Schedule
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Fourth Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria Fourth Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
160 Electric Scooter Offences Recorded in Varna in Just One Week 160 Electric Scooter Offences Recorded in Varna in Just One Week
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Четвъртият хеликоптер за спешна помощ по въздуха вече е в България
Четвъртият хеликоптер за спешна помощ по въздуха вече е в България
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори Премиерът Желязков: Не е време за избори
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен Шефът на полицията в Пазарджик е отстранен
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Бащата на Сияна иска отвод на вещо лице по делото заради връзка със защитата Бащата на Сияна иска отвод на вещо лице по делото заради връзка със защитата
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Зеленски: Путин бърза да поднови преговорите, щом чу за ракетите...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Трима души са загинали при силна експлозия в Букурещ
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
На парно, ток или дърва: Колко ще ни струва отоплението тази зима?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Виктория Бояджиева е новата водеща на "По света и у нас"...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ