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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Pink Bicycles on the Streets of Burgas - the City Prepares for Giro d’Italia

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The installation “Movement in Colour” has come to life on the streets of Burgas. Bicycles in the colours of the Giro d’Italia mark the route and guide residents and visitors towards the Burgas Art Gallery “Petko Zadgorski”.

During the days of the legendary cycling race – from 6 to 9 May – the gallery, along with all museum exhibitions in the city, will be open to visitors.

The initiative has been organised by the Burgas Art Gallery “Petko Zadgorski” and the National School of Music and Performing Arts “Prof. Pancho Vladigerov”, with the aim of combining art and sport into a shared urban experience.

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The Bulgarian National Television will broadcast live the first three stages of the 109th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which this year starts from Bulgaria.

One of the world’s most prestigious cycling races begins on 8 May, marking the 16th time in its history that the start takes place outside Italy. This year, Bulgaria has been chosen to host the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia. Cyclists from the sport’s top professional teams will kick off the race on Bulgarian soil.

In total, the riders will cover 3,459 kilometres, including 543 kilometres within Bulgaria, before reaching the finish in Rome on 31 May, where the new holder of the prestigious trophy will be crowned.

BNT will broadcast all the most interesting moments from the first three stages of the cycling race, which attracts the attention of more than 800 million viewers worldwide. Bulgarian audiences will be able to follow the live coverage on BNT 1, as well as more than 15 hours of live broadcasting on BNT 3.

The public broadcaster is also preparing a special studio programme before and after each stage of the Giro d’Italia, featuring commentary, analysis and reactions. The programmes will be broadcast live from both the start and finish locations over the three race days, hosted by Radostin Lubomirov. The studio analyst will be Ivaylo Gabrovski – a record-holder for victories in the Tour of Bulgaria, having triumphed in 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Giro d’Italia programme on BNT 1

8 May (Friday)
13:30 – 14:00 – Live broadcast from Nessebar

9 May (Saturday)
14:15 – 14:30 – Live broadcast
16:45 – 17:00 – Live broadcast

10 May (Sunday)
17:00 – 17:45 – Live broadcast from Sofia

Giro d’Italia programme on BNT 3

6 May (Wednesday)
18:00 – Team presentation: Live broadcast from Burgas

8 May (Friday)
13:30 – 17:30 – Studio programme: Live broadcast
156 km – start in Nessebar, finish in Burgas

9 May (Saturday)
11:40 – 17:45 – Studio programme: Live broadcast
220 km – from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo

10 May (Sunday)
12:50 – 18:00 – Studio programme: Live broadcast from Sofia
174 km – from Plovdiv to Sofia

With its coverage of the Giro d’Italia, BNT continues its mission to provide Bulgarian audiences with access to the most significant events in world sport.

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