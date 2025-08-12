Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions

The Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission on August 12 announced that, due to the ongoing quarantine measures against sheep and goat pox, additional assistance will be sought from the state. According to Regional Governor Prof. Hristina Yancheva, the feeding of healthy but quarantined animals is becoming increasingly difficult as time goes on.

Efforts by veterinary authorities to contain the spread of the disease in Plovdiv district are continuing. This week, only two new outbreaks have been identified, but sample collection is ongoing, as new reports of infected herds are received daily from livestock owners.

Last week, meetings were held with representatives of livestock farming organisations, resulting in a decision to send a proposal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, seeking options for additional aid to farmers with quarantined herds.

All municipalities in the province have convened their local epizootic commissions to implement Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) orders extending the measures to curb the disease’s spread. According to Dr Chavdar Chavdarov, Director of the Regional BFSA office in Plovdiv, there are currently 104 registered outbreaks in the province, with animals in 86 sites already depopulated in accordance with veterinary regulations. All restrictions imposed by the BFSA Executive Director remain in force.

Dr Chavdarov explained that, to support affected farmers, an advance payment of BGN 200 per animal is made within a week of an outbreak being confirmed at a livestock holding. Most farmers have already received this advance and are now awaiting completion of administrative procedures for full compensation.

The temporary ban on purchasing raw milk from livestock holdings in Plovdiv district also remains in place. Exceptions are allowed only if the farmer submits a written request to the BFSA for an official biosafety inspection. Upon a positive assessment, the official veterinarian issues a permit, which the farmer should present to the dairy processor or first buyer.

Controls on markets and fairs to prevent illegal animal sales are ongoing. More than 5,000 inspections have been carried out on vans, lorries, and minibuses that could potentially be used to transport animals unlawfully.