PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Ukraine’s Security Is Inseparable Part from Europe’s Security

During the informal meeting of EU heads of state and government, Prime Minister confirmed Bulgaria’s support for international efforts to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

As an EU member state and NATO ally, Bulgaria is ready to contribute to finding solution for peace and stability, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during November 24 informal meeting of EU heads of state and government. According to him, Ukraine’s security is an integral part of Europe’s security, and it is therefore essential to maintain momentum towards peace in close coordination between the United States, the EU and Ukraine.

Zhelyazkov welcomed the sustained efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire and establish a just and lasting peace, while stressing the importance of close coordination with the EU and Ukraine — without which such an outcome would be unattainable. He noted that both the approach to negotiations and their eventual result would have profound and long-term implications for European and global security.

"It is for the Ukrainian people to determine their own future. We should continue working with our partners in the United States and Ukraine to ensure that any future peace agreement is properly upheld,” the Prime Minister said. He added that Ukraine needs reliable guarantees for its long-term security. During the meeting, Zhelyazkov also underlined the importance of Ukraine’s European integration.

Photos by Council of Ministers

