БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM: The Government Is Not the Wire Through Which the Current of Political Tension Should Pass

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази

There will be no restriction on homemade brandy and wine, assured Zhelyazkov

живо премиерът росен желязков коментар актуални теми
Снимка: BTA

“The government is not the wire through which the current of political tension should pass. Yesterday’s vote answered the question of whether or not there is confidence in the government — and we enjoy that confidence.” This was Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s comment regarding yesterday’s no-confidence vote and today’s political tensions in Parliament.

“With yesterday’s parliamentary vote, the government received renewed confidence. It is clear that at least 20 MPs are lacking for an effective no-confidence motion,” Zhelyazkov said, thanking all parties that supported the government, including “MRF – New Beginning.”

Although not part of the coalition, MRF – New Beginning supports the government, “and this gives us a sense of stability and trust within the majority,” he added.

According to him, the arguments raised during the debate were familiar:

“Above all, we did not hear how the separation of powers should gain the backing of Bulgaria’s politicians. It seems as though the political class is seeking solutions not in parliament but on the streets; that justice should be delivered not in the courtroom but elsewhere; and that institutions fail to cooperate. What we actually need is stability, so that problems are addressed where they belong — within the constitutionally established order.”

Asked whether his ministers report to Delyan Peevski, Zhelyazkov replied that he does not know how ministers communicate with parliamentary groups.

“I see no problem with them communicating with any group in parliament, regardless of whether it is part of the government or in opposition,” he noted.

He stressed that the separation of powers in Bulgaria is based on mutual checks and balances, with parliamentary oversight being a key part.

Zhelyazkov also addressed the draft amendments published for public consultation that would have limited the quantity of homemade rakia and wine per household:

“This will categorically not happen. The Ministry of Agriculture once again published texts for consultation without prior coordination, with no clarity about the policy or whom it would benefit, yet it was clear it would affect many people. Yesterday I instructed Minister Tahov to withdraw it. This is an encroachment on a deeply rooted Bulgarian tradition — it is unacceptable and will not take place.”
The Prime Minister, together with Interior Minister Daniel Mitov and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate “Border Police,” observed a Border Police exercise near Sozopol involving four vessels and more than 70 officers.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО: Световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио
1
НА ЖИВО: Световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио
Камера за скорост на тераса?
2
Камера за скорост на тераса?
Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето
3
Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна...
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Мариан Маринов: Спирачните колела на АТВ-то упражняват необходимото спирачно усилие
5
Мариан Маринов: Спирачните колела на АТВ-то упражняват необходимото...
Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
6
Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
2
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
3
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
4
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Шофьорът на автомобила, врязал се в камион на сметопочистваща фирма в София, няма тежки наранявания
5
Шофьорът на автомобила, врязал се в камион на сметопочистваща фирма...
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Politics

'MRF-New Beginnig' Leader Peevski Urges Swift Government Response to Water Shortages
'MRF-New Beginnig' Leader Peevski Urges Swift Government Response to Water Shortages
Protest by 'Vazrazhdane' Party Blocks Central Sofia Protest by 'Vazrazhdane' Party Blocks Central Sofia
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Zhelyazkov Cabinet Survives Fifth No-Confidence Vote Zhelyazkov Cabinet Survives Fifth No-Confidence Vote
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
(No) Confidence and Power: Stormy Debates in Parliament over the Fifth No-Confidence Motion against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet (No) Confidence and Power: Stormy Debates in Parliament over the Fifth No-Confidence Motion against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet
Чете се за: 11:30 мин.
President Rumen Radev Refused to Appoint Denyo Denev as head of SANS President Rumen Radev Refused to Appoint Denyo Denev as head of SANS
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Росен Желязков: Правителството не е тази жица, през която трябва да преминава токът на политическото напрежение
Росен Желязков: Правителството не е тази жица, през която трябва да...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Делян Пеевски с остро писмо към премиера Росен Желязков, иска спешни мерки за проблемите с безводието Делян Пеевски с остро писмо към премиера Росен Желязков, иска спешни мерки за проблемите с безводието
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Жителите на квартал "Дружба" 2 протестират срещу планираното тримесечно спиране на топлоподаването Жителите на квартал "Дружба" 2 протестират срещу планираното тримесечно спиране на топлоподаването
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
МВФ препоръча затягане на колана в следващия бюджет МВФ препоръча затягане на колана в следващия бюджет
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Делото "Сияна": Разпитват свидетели по процеса за смъртта...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Мариан Маринов: Спирачните колела на АТВ-то упражняват необходимото...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Председателят на Националния статистически институт съобщи, че е...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Щетите от пожарите в Пирин възлизат на над 16 млн. лева само от...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ