PM: The Government Is Not the Wire Through Which the Current of Political Tension Should Pass

“The government is not the wire through which the current of political tension should pass. Yesterday’s vote answered the question of whether or not there is confidence in the government — and we enjoy that confidence.” This was Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s comment regarding yesterday’s no-confidence vote and today’s political tensions in Parliament.

“With yesterday’s parliamentary vote, the government received renewed confidence. It is clear that at least 20 MPs are lacking for an effective no-confidence motion,” Zhelyazkov said, thanking all parties that supported the government, including “MRF – New Beginning.”

Although not part of the coalition, MRF – New Beginning supports the government, “and this gives us a sense of stability and trust within the majority,” he added.

According to him, the arguments raised during the debate were familiar:

“Above all, we did not hear how the separation of powers should gain the backing of Bulgaria’s politicians. It seems as though the political class is seeking solutions not in parliament but on the streets; that justice should be delivered not in the courtroom but elsewhere; and that institutions fail to cooperate. What we actually need is stability, so that problems are addressed where they belong — within the constitutionally established order.”

Asked whether his ministers report to Delyan Peevski, Zhelyazkov replied that he does not know how ministers communicate with parliamentary groups.

“I see no problem with them communicating with any group in parliament, regardless of whether it is part of the government or in opposition,” he noted.

He stressed that the separation of powers in Bulgaria is based on mutual checks and balances, with parliamentary oversight being a key part.

Zhelyazkov also addressed the draft amendments published for public consultation that would have limited the quantity of homemade rakia and wine per household: