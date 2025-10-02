PM Zhelyazkov: Attempts to Cross the Bulgarian Border Illegally Ddecreased by over 75%

Attempts to cross the Bulgarian border illegally have decreased by over 75 percent compared to last year, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reported during the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen on October 2. One of the key topics at the forum was tackling illegal migration in Europe. Leaders from more than 45 European countries also discussed threats to the continent, defence matters, and support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, pledged assistance to European states in their fight against Russian drones.

Rosen Zhelyazkov told his colleagues that Bulgaria is safeguarding European borders exceptionally well and effectively.

Rosen Zhelyazkov - Prime Minister:

“Compared to 2024, attempts to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border illegally have fallen by over 75 percent. In other words, the heavy pressure along the route from Turkey to Western Europe is being successfully controlled, and practically we do not have any flow that could pose a threat to European security from illegal migration. Our work focuses primarily on human traffickers, as this activity both provokes security and stability concerns in Europe and constitutes a criminal offence.”

According to Zhelyazkov, Europe’s security depends not only on guarding borders with physical force, equipment, and technology, but also on implementing effective policies to prevent all attempts at illegal migration, including readmission agreements and the application of the Migration Pact. In Copenhagen, the Bulgarian Prime Minister also held talks with North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska, although, according to him, the discussions did not cover political matters.

Rosen Zhelyazkov – Prime Minister:

“We spoke on human-related topics; she told me about her lecture at Columbia University for students during her visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. I believe that until the local elections in North Macedonia are over, any political conversation will be interpreted differently from the position we are defending.”

Bulgaria continues to urge Skopje to honour its commitment and include Bulgarians in its Constitution. Our country does not support the idea of making EU enlargement decisions by majority vote and insists that the principle of unanimity must remain in force.