PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Be Active in Building a "Wall Against Drones" on the Eastern Flank of the EU and NATO

Building a defence system against hostile unmanned aerial vehicles is a key step in strengthening the eastern flank of the European Union and NATO, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on October 1. He emphasised that these defence measures are not merely reactive but constitute a proactive response to provocations by the Russian Federation along the borders of member states.

“In the long term, we need to establish a capability for early warning, tracking, interception, control, and neutralisation of hostile aerial vehicles. This must operate in full interoperability with NATO capabilities to ensure the protection of the eastern flank,” the Prime Minister said.

Zhelyazkov assured that Bulgaria will actively participate in all projects for which it has already submitted funding applications under the EU SAFE programme, aimed at strengthening the security and defence capacity of the Union.

The Prime Minister stressed that the defence system must be comprehensive:

“We need to consider the full 360-degree defence panorama. Otherwise, if we only protect one geographical direction while provocations come from another, we risk ending up like the Maginot Line.”

Zhelyazkov also addressed the future enlargement of the European Union.

“Bulgaria’s position is based on several prerequisites – one of them being that trust in the Union is built on the principle of unanimous decision-making. Undermining this principle, regardless of what constitutes a qualified majority, sets a precedent that is not beneficial for the EU. This is our stance, and it is supported by all decisions and declarations of the National Assembly.”

The Prime Minister also commented on the government’s budgetary policy. According to him, the current deficit stands at 2.4%, and the aim is to maintain it at this level until the end of the year.