PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections

Congratulations to Friedrich Merz and the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) on their impressive electoral victory. This was posted by Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, on the social media platform "X" on February 24, in light of the results from the elections in Germany.

"I look forward to deepening our cooperation as allies for a strong and prosperous European Union," the Prime Minister said.

As expected, the conservative Christian Democratic Union, led by Friedrich Merz, is the leading force with 29 percent of the vote, according to the first exit polls. The anti-immigration "Alternative for Germany" achieved its highest-ever result, securing second place with 20 percent of the vote. The German Social Democratic Party and the Greens, who have been in power until now, rank third and fourth.

Also surpassing the 5% threshold are the "Left", the "Free Democratic Party", and the "Alliance of Sarah Wagenknecht".

