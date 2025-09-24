PM Zhelyazkov: Exploration of Rare Earth Metals Is Extremely Important for the Bulgarian Mining Industry

“Today’s signing is extremely important not only for the development of Bulgaria’s mining industry, but also for the technological progress of both Bulgaria and the United States,” Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on September 24 following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the University of North Dakota and the Bulgarian Energy Holding for the exploration of rare earth metals.

The Prime Minister stressed that rare earth metals ensure not only technological advancement, but also provide advantages in enhancing competitiveness, national potential, and security. He noted that Bulgaria and the United States are not only strategic dialogue partners, but also allies who value the principles and achievements of our shared civilisational choices.

Rosen Zhelyazkov was adamant that by developing the scientific potential of the University of North Dakota, Bulgaria can fully unlock the opportunities offered by its mineral resources. “Without the scientific expertise and know-how that you possess, it would be very difficult to achieve the outcomes we expect in the Maritsa Basin and elsewhere, for the benefit and prosperity of our nations,” he added.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov highlighted that Bulgaria is now rapidly entering the rare earth elements market – a market that will shape technological and economic development not only in Europe but globally. Stankov pointed out that today’s agreement marks the start of an initiative that brings together resources, technology, and science.

“Technology that will give tens of thousands of people in the Maritsa Basin the opportunity to see new economic possibilities before them,” Stankov added. “We believe that this initiative will provide a significant economic boost to Bulgaria, and we look forward to working closely together in the future,” said Scott Snyder, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at the University of North Dakota.

“For us, it is a great honour and pleasure to be able to present real solutions to people’s challenges,” Snyder added, emphasising the importance of the opportunities that the land provides and their utilisation through the extraction of rare earth metals.