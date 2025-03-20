PM Zhelyazkov held talks with the Presidents of the ECB and the Eurogroup.

The importance of Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone was the focus of a meeting between Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe. The three held discussions in Brussels, where a European Council meeting is taking place on March 20.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov briefed Christine Lagarde and Paschal Donohoe on the ongoing budget procedure in the Bulgarian Parliament. He also highlighted the compliance of the draft state budget law for 2025 with the medium-term fiscal and structural plan.

"Bulgaria submitted a request for an extraordinary convergence report in February this year, when it met the Maastricht criteria for Eurozone membership. I hope that the efforts of the Bulgarian society over the past decades to maintain fiscal discipline and balanced budgets will yield the expected result," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated after the meeting.