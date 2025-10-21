PM Zhelyazkov to Participate in Berlin Process Leaders’ Summit

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will take part in the Berlin Process Summit, which will be held on Wednesday, 22 October, in London, the Government Press Office announced on October 21.

The eleventh edition of this high-level forum brings together leaders from the Western Balkans, EU Member States, and international partners of the initiative, as well as representatives of international financial institutions.

During the plenary session, leaders will discuss topics related to strengthening security through support for vulnerable NATO allies, addressing the shared challenge of illegal migration, and promoting economic growth through enhanced regional cooperation.

The Berlin Process is an international platform established in 2014 that brings together the governments of the six Western Balkan countries along with other European partners. Its aim is to strengthen regional cooperation, foster economic development, and accelerate the Western Balkans’ progress on their path toward EU membership.

Participants in the initiative include the Western Balkan countries – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro – as well as Austria, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, France, and Croatia.