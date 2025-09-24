БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
PM Zhelyazkov: We Are Deepening Cooperation with Vietnam in the Social Sphere

Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Росен Желязков - Виетнам

The government is actively working on the preparation of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Bulgaria and Vietnam in the social sphere. The document is at an advanced stage and will provide a solid basis for a subsequent Agreement on Labour Migration.

This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting with the President of Vietnam, Vuong Quoc. The two held talks in New York, within the framework of the 80th regular session of the UN General Assembly.

During the discussion, Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasised Bulgaria’s desire to strengthen economic exchange with Vietnam as a key trading partner in Southeast Asia. The Prime Minister particularly highlighted the active dialogue in the social sphere. Zhelyazkov informed President Vuong Quoc about the measures undertaken by the Bulgarian government to address challenges related to the procedures for third-country nationals’ access to the Bulgarian labour market.

The Prime Minister outlined several legislative and administrative changes that the Cabinet has already adopted and which are pending consideration by the National Assembly, including increasing quotas for the employment of foreign nationals by employers. Efforts are underway to shorten administrative processing times for issuing visas and work permits. The capacity of consular services at Bulgarian diplomatic missions in priority countries, including Vietnam, will also be strengthened.

Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed the potential for cooperation between Bulgaria and Vietnam in other areas such as information and communication technologies, innovation, digital transformation, high-tech agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, it is essential to fully utilise opportunities for collaboration in high value-added sectors. Zhelyazkov also highlighted the role of the Joint Commission for Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation in deepening bilateral relations with Vietnam.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasised that both countries should take advantage of opportunities offered by the EU-Vietnam dialogue, the EU-ASEAN strategic partnership, and initiatives such as the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Global Gateway.

