БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус:...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police Arrest Phone Fraudster Who Stole BGN 18,000 from a 90-Year-Old Man in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
Запази

The man has a criminal record and a conviction, the court remanded him in custody

заловиха телефонен измамник взел хиляди лева годишен мъж

Police have detained a phone scammer who defrauded a 90-year-old pensioner in Sofia of BGN 18,000. The suspect has been charged with fraud and faces up to six years in prison.

On 13 August, the fraudster contacted the elderly man, posing as an Interior Ministry officer. He claimed the pensioner needed to hand over BGN 17,800 to assist the police in catching phone scammers.

“The money was physically handed over to the so-called ‘mule’. They were placed in a bag,” explained Inspector Stefan Popov, head of the “Criminal Contingent” sector at Sofia Directorate of the Interior.

After personally giving the cash to the so-called financial mule, the pensioner spoke with his relatives and realised he had fallen victim to a scam. He immediately reported the incident to the police. Within hours, officers arrested a 60-year-old man.

“The so-called mule is the person who collected the money from the elderly victim,” said Inspector Popov.

“The cash was recovered in the property inhabited by the individual who has been formally charged,” confirmed Valentin Dobrev, Junior Prosecutor at Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

The man has a criminal record and previous convictions. The court has ordered him to remain in custody.

“The real perpetrators – the organisers – are still being sought. According to operational data, they are most likely in Romania, and the scam itself was certainly not coordinated from within Bulgaria,” added Inspector Popov.

The Interior Ministry reminded the public that police officers never ask for money over the phone to conduct operations.

“People should stay alert and not trust such calls. They should hang up immediately, call from another phone if possible, and report to 112 without delay. Rapid reporting increases the chance of solving the crime quickly,” stressed Inspector Popov.

The supervising prosecutor has since returned BGN 17,800 to the 90-year-old victim, five days after he handed the money over to the fraudsters.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
1
Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор убиец?
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
2
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
3
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за сигурността на Украйна е историческо
4
Зеленски: Решението на САЩ да поискат да предоставят гаранции за...
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
5
Кои огнища на пожари остават активни в страната (ОБЗОР)
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се вряза с кола в автобус и уби човек
6
Слав Монов: Няма нарушения при изпита на Виктор Илиев, който се...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
3
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
4
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Bulgaria

Tragedy in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Murdered in Her Home while Her husband Was on Night Duty
Tragedy in Parvomay: Police Officer’s Wife Murdered in Her Home while Her husband Was on Night Duty
Young Woman Seriously Injured in Car–Bus Collision Undergoes Surgery Young Woman Seriously Injured in Car–Bus Collision Undergoes Surgery
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Mihalkovo–Krichim Road Temporarily Closed Due to Landslide Stabilisation Mihalkovo–Krichim Road Temporarily Closed Due to Landslide Stabilisation
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Fire Breaks Out between the Villages of Kapatovo and Novo Konoplyadi in Petrich Municipality Fire Breaks Out between the Villages of Kapatovo and Novo Konoplyadi in Petrich Municipality
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Woman in Serious Condition after ATV Accident in Beli Osam Woman in Serious Condition after ATV Accident in Beli Osam
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Eight-year-old child dies in parasailing accident in Nesebar Eight-year-old child dies in parasailing accident in Nesebar
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит След зверската катастрофа между колата убиец и автобус: Виктор Илиев взел листовките от втория опит
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус Оперираха младата жена, пострадала тежко при удара между летящата кола убиец и автобус
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери Решаващ ден за бъдещето на Украйна: Среща между Тръмп, Зеленски и европейски лидери
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
По света
Има ли замърсяване на въздуха след пожара на сметището в Шишманци?
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна най-много през...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
"Всичко изгоря": До 5000 лв. ще могат да получат...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Войната в Ивицата Газа: Хамас прие новото предложение за...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ