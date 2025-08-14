Police in Sozopol Seize Hundreds of Canisters of Laughing Gas Intended for Nightclubs

Police in the seaside town of Sozopol have seized hundreds of canisters of nitrous oxide intended for nightclubs. Authorities discovered 236 canisters of nitrous oxide, each with a capacity of 670 grams, along with numerous balloons prepared for distribution in bars and drinking establishments within the municipality. The items were found immediately after being purchased by a 35-year-old man from Sofia.

Two days earlier, in a joint operation conducted by the Economic Police Department of the Burgas District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and Sozopol Police Station, significant quantities of nitrous oxide and latex balloons were confiscated from the same individual. These were stored in two vehicles parked in the “Akladi” area near Chernomorets.

In one vehicle, police found 51 boxes containing six canisters of 670 grams each, as well as 50 canisters of 2,000 grams. The second vehicle contained an additional 12 canisters of 670 grams and three canisters of 2,000 grams. Both vehicles were blue and registered to the company "Genesha-24" Ltd.

All seized items and balloons have been retained. The investigation continues to determine the origin of the substance.