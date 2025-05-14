БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Police Introduces Special Security and Traffic Measures Ahead of Upcoming Proms, Graduation Season

Fines include 50 BGN for not wearing a seatbelt and 50 BGN for leaning or hanging out of vehicle windows

The police are implementing special measures to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of high school graduation celebrations. According to the "Security Police" department, the venues where students will be celebrating have already been inspected, meetings have been held with mayors and municipal authorities, as well as with school principals. Information has also been exchanged with the Executive Agency "Automobile Administration".

Graduation festivities are often followed by trips, which is why the Traffic Police are focusing preventively on the vehicles used for such excursions, stated Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department.

Last year, over 2,000 graduates were sanctioned for violations of the Road Traffic Act, most commonly for not wearing seat belts, Commissioner Boteva added.

"In addition to imposing a penalty on the driver who does not wear a seat belt, the law also holds them responsible if passengers in the vehicle are not wearing seat belts. Moreover, individual passengers may also be fined if they are of legal age to be held accountable."

The fine for not wearing a seat belt is 50 BGN (approximately 25 EUR/USD). The traditional practice of leaning or hanging out of vehicle windows also incurs a 50 BGN fine, while excessive noise is subject to a 10 BGN fine.

