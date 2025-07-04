Police Officer Knocked to the Ground during Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

A police officer was knocked to the ground during the protest against the euro held in Sofia 0n July 4. He received help and was escorted out of the security cordon.

Tension in Front of Parliament during Protest against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria

There were heightened tensions and clashes in front of the Parliament building, as protesters attempted to force their way inside. Several instances of escalation and scuffles occurred, with police and gendarmerie deployed in helmets and protective gear.

Subsequently, the protest moved toward the building of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).