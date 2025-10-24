Poll Shows Divided Views in Bulgaria on Joining EU “Drone Wall” at Eastern Border

A recent survey by Gallup International Balkan, commissioned by BNT, shows that Bulgarian public opinion is split on whether the country should participate in the EU’s “drone wall” initiative along the eastern border.

One in five (19.6%) answered "rather yes". Seventeen percent of respondents strongly support such an idea. 19.8 per cent are against the initiative, while 18.4 per cent answered "rather no".

One in four respondents said they did not know how to answer the question.

The survey was conducted face-to-face between 1 and 14 October with 904 participants and is representative of Bulgaria’s adult population.