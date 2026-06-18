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President Iliana Iotova Opens 11th “Stars of the Theatre” Festival in Razlog

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Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
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илияна йотова откри издание театралните празници bdquoзвездите театъраldquo разло

For 11 years, Razlog has opened its doors to Bulgarian culture through the country's theatre community and performing artists. The "Stars of the Theatre" celebrations have become a cherished tradition and an integral part of the long history of Bulgaria's theatrical arts.

With these words, President Iliana Iotova officially opened the 11th edition of the National Theatre Festival "Stars of the Theatre" in Razlog.

Addressing residents and visitors gathered for the occasion, President Iotova said that the beautiful town, nestled between three mountains, transforms entirely into a theatrical stage, presenting a multitude of life stories and showcasing the immense talent of Bulgaria's theatre artists.

"When the lights in the auditorium go out and only the stage remains illuminated, people enter a different world, sharing in the experiences of countless human destinies," she said.

Iotova stressed that, at a time of serious global conflicts, there is an even greater need for engagement with the magical world of theatre and the unique form of human connection it offers.

The President congratulated Razlog Mayor Krasimir Gerchev for the determination with which the municipality continues to organise the festival. She also thanked the festival's Artistic Director, Nona Iotova, for the dedication, passion and commitment she brings to the event each year.

The festival opened with a performance of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by the Small City Theatre "Behind the Canal", with President Iotova among the audience.

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