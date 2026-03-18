President Iotova: Ensuring Free and Transparent Elections Was the First Task After Gyurov’s Appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister

When Gyurov was elected caretaker prime minister, the first task was fair and transparent elections, I would support everything in this regard, President Iliana Iotova told journalists.

Speaking to journalists on March 18, President Iliana Iotova said that from the moment Andrey Gyurov was appointed caretaker Prime Minister, the primary task was to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. “I would support everything in this regard,” she added.

“We also need greater engagement from other institutions, and especially from citizens themselves, in showing zero tolerance for misconduct. The first steps are encouraging,” the head of state noted.

Commenting on the candidates appearing on the electoral lists, Iotova said she was not surprised. “I am satisfied with what I see. It is good to have more people from different professional backgrounds— the more, the better,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the upcoming campaign would focus on proposals and ideas rather than conflicts.

On measures introduced by the caretaker cabinet to address rising fuel prices, Iotova described them as only a first step, calling for a comprehensive package.