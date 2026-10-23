President Iotova: I Will Seek the Resignation of NSP Chief, Major General Emil Tonev

President Iliana Yotova told reporters that she would ask the head of the National Service for Protection, Major General Emil Tonev, to resign.

“An investigation into the National Service for Protetion began yesterday. I am waiting for the initial findings and for the chief to brief me at any moment on all the circumstances surrounding this incident. There are at least two aspects to be examined: both the security arrangements for the Speaker of the National Assembly and the case involving our colleague Sonya Koltuklieva. At this stage, I can say that I personally see shortcomings and expect to see the findings.

BNT: Will you demand the resignation of the head of the National Service for Protection?

- Yes, I will call for the resignation of General Emil Tonev."