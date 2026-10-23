National Service for Protection Chief, Major General Emil Tonev, Says He Is Prepared to Resign

The head of the National Service for Protection (NSP), Major General Emil Tonev, has stated that he is prepared to resign from his post, according to a press release from the service.
National Service for Protection Investigates Officers’ Actions Following Incident Involving Journalist Sonya Koltuklieva
Today, October 23, President Iliana Iotova said she would seek Tonev's resignation.
"An internal investigation ordered by the head of the NSP into the actions of protection service officers during an event involving a person under NSP protection on 22 October 2026 is under way. Some members of the security team will be suspended from duty until the investigation is completed. Disciplinary action will be taken if fault is established," the press release states.