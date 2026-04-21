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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova: Parliament Will Very Likely Be Convened on Wednesday or Thursday Next Week

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Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
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президентът йотова сряда четвъртък свикан парламентът
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President Iliiana Iotova has signalled her readiness to convene the new National Assembly once the list of newly elected MPs is officially published in the State Gazette.

The 52nd National Assembly is most likely to be convened on Wednesday or Thursday next week, she said, with the formal announcement of the MPs list still pending.

“I will do everything possible as early as next week to ensure the new Parliament is convened, followed by the first government-forming mandate — which I hope will be successful — and then the formation of a new government. From that point on, the responsibility will rest entirely with the new MPs,” Iotova said.

She also commented on the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a Chief Prosecutor, expressing expectations that both the governing majority and the opposition would work towards meaningful reform.

Iliiana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “The new parliamentary majority — and, as I understand, the opposition as well — will do everything possible to ensure that Bulgaria finally undertakes serious reform, through measured steps taken one after another, with due respect for the entire legal profession. This time, I sincerely recommend that they listen to their positions and opinions.”

Iotova also again gave a high assessment of the work of Chief Secretary of the Ministery of Interior, Georgi Kandev, in combating electoral violations.

“I give a very high assessment of the current Chief Secretary, although he is serving in an acting capacity. Of course, this will be decided by the new minister and the new government. If you ask me, I would personally give him the chance to complete what he has started.”

Only after the new parliament is convened, a Speaker is elected, and parliamentary groups are formed will the process continue with consultations and the handing over of the first mandate to form a government.


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