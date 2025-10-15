БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази
лаконичен коментар президента евтин политически театър

President Rumen Radev on October gave a brief comment regarding Boyko Borissov’s statement made the previous day following the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik.

The Head of State attended the celebrations marking the anniversary of the Medical University in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv and said he would make a political comment tomorrow.

GERB Leader Borissov: Party Will No Longer Secure Quorum in Parliament

Rumen Radev – President of the Republic of Bulgaria:

“Today I have no intention of spoiling the celebration of the Medical University in Plovdiv with this cheap political theatre. Please come tomorrow morning, and I will comment on everything then. Thank you.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
1
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на Челопечене отправиха молба към патриарх Даниил
2
"Това е нашият свещеник - искаме си го": Хората на...
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
3
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
4
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
5
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
БСП: Нова политическа криза би поставила под въпрос постигнатото от правителството до момента
6
БСП: Нова политическа криза би поставила под въпрос постигнатото от...

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
5
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
6
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа

More from: Politics

Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle?
Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle?
Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
“Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission “Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
BSP: A New Political Crisis Would Call into Question the Government’s Achievements So Far BSP: A New Political Crisis Would Call into Question the Government’s Achievements So Far
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB: There Are Three Prime Ministers, but the Real One is Peevski Ivaylo Mirchev of WCC-DB: There Are Three Prime Ministers, but the Real One is Peevski
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections Stability of the Government: Opposition Calls for the Cabinet’s Resignation and New Elections
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР) Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред Здравното министерство (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред Здравното министерство (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
НАТО засилва защитата срещу дронове
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
По света
Делото за малтретирания Адриан: Майката договори 2 години условно
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ