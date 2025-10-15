President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"

President Rumen Radev on October gave a brief comment regarding Boyko Borissov’s statement made the previous day following the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik.
The Head of State attended the celebrations marking the anniversary of the Medical University in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv and said he would make a political comment tomorrow.
Rumen Radev – President of the Republic of Bulgaria:
“Today I have no intention of spoiling the celebration of the Medical University in Plovdiv with this cheap political theatre. Please come tomorrow morning, and I will comment on everything then. Thank you.”