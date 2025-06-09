President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan

President Rumen Radev was welcomed with a solemn ceremony at the Akorda residence in Astana. He held a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A key focus of their discussion was the potential for expanding trade and economic ties and increasing investment between the two countries.

The two presidents signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as a memorandum on cooperation between the diplomatic institutes of Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.