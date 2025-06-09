БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Без лиценз е работил домът за възрастни в Говедарци
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Експертиза установява с какво са упоявани възрастните...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
Румен Радев Казахстан
Снимка: БТА

President Rumen Radev was welcomed with a solemn ceremony at the Akorda residence in Astana. He held a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A key focus of their discussion was the potential for expanding trade and economic ties and increasing investment between the two countries.

The two presidents signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as a memorandum on cooperation between the diplomatic institutes of Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan views Bulgaria as a strategically important partner. Today, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has become one of the main international corridors. We have agreed to explore the inclusion of the Bulgarian ports of Burgas and Varna in this corridor,” said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Both of us share the conviction that the potential between our two countries is immense. We outlined several priority areas, with a focus on connectivity in all its dimensions – transport, energy, and digital,” added President Rumen Radev.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Обиск в дом за възрастни в Говедарци, свързан с "къщите на ужасите" (СНИМКИ)
1
Обиск в дом за възрастни в Говедарци, свързан с "къщите на...
Операция "Паяжина": Когато дроновете пренаписват историята
2
Операция "Паяжина": Когато дроновете пренаписват историята
Банкоматите и еврото: Как ще работят машините след 1 януари 2026 година?
3
Банкоматите и еврото: Как ще работят машините след 1 януари 2026...
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу имотните измами
4
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу...
"Къщите на ужасите" в с.Ягода - кой стои зад схемата "стаи под наем"?
5
"Къщите на ужасите" в с.Ягода - кой стои зад схемата...
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско
6
Дете е с опасност за живота след инцидент на плажа в Приморско

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

Customs Officers Uncover Nearly 3 Million BGN in Undeclared Currency at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crosssing
Customs Officers Uncover Nearly 3 Million BGN in Undeclared Currency at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crosssing
Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov Bulgaria Is Very Close to Joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme, Says Minister of Interior Daniel Mitov
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova: Bulgaria Consistently Supports Albania’s Efforts to Join the EU
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
"House of Horrors": Horrific Revelations About Illegal Elderly Care Homes in the Village of Yagoda "House of Horrors": Horrific Revelations About Illegal Elderly Care Homes in the Village of Yagoda
Чете се за: 09:17 мин.
Drop in Food Prices – Which Products Are Becoming Cheaper? Drop in Food Prices – Which Products Are Becoming Cheaper?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Thousands of Tourists Gather for the Rose Festival in Kazanlak (see pics) Thousands of Tourists Gather for the Rose Festival in Kazanlak (see pics)
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
У нас
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на "Капитан Андреево" Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на "Капитан Андреево"
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Първите бойни дежурства на нашите F-16 ще са догодина Първите бойни дежурства на нашите F-16 ще са догодина
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранен полицай Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранен полицай
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Спад на цените на храните - къде има поевтиняване
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Даниел Митов: България е много близо до включване в програмата за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Проф. Николай Габровски: Трябва да се ограничи скоростта на...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Предстои доставка на нови 320 джипа за армията
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ