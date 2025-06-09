President Radev Discusses Bilateral Cooperation Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan

President Rumen Radev was welcomed with a solemn ceremony at the Akorda residence in Astana. He held a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
A key focus of their discussion was the potential for expanding trade and economic ties and increasing investment between the two countries.
The two presidents signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as a memorandum on cooperation between the diplomatic institutes of Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.
“Kazakhstan views Bulgaria as a strategically important partner. Today, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has become one of the main international corridors. We have agreed to explore the inclusion of the Bulgarian ports of Burgas and Varna in this corridor,” said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
“Both of us share the conviction that the potential between our two countries is immense. We outlined several priority areas, with a focus on connectivity in all its dimensions – transport, energy, and digital,” added President Rumen Radev.