President Radev Extended Greetings to the Muslim Community in Bulgaria on the Occasion of the Eid al-Adha

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
This is a celebration of faith, mercy and spiritual uplift, the Head of State added

President Rumen Radev extends his greetings to the representatives of the Muslim community in Bulgaria on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bayram).

“Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of justice, solidarity, and compassion, and of the meaning and significance of our attitude toward others,” the President states in his message.

Rumen Radev emphasizes that these universal human values should remain an integral part of our daily lives and guide us toward a brighter future.

The President notes that Eid al-Adha is a celebration of faith, mercy, and spiritual elevation, and wishes the entire Muslim community in Bulgaria peace, health, and prosperity.

