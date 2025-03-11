President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state

"I urge all responsible institutions to make every effort to resolve this case immediately in the interest of truth, justice and democracy. What is at stake is no longer just the fairness of the elections, but our functioning as a democracy. I appeal for this to happen as soon as possible," President Rumen Radev said.

According to the President, the people are aware of what is happening.

“It is extremely important to find the right solution in this situation,” he added.

According to him, the Constitutional Court should fulfil their task.

"All those who help the Constitutional Court should fulfil their task. The stakes are whether the behind-the-scenes forces will consume the entire state or if we will find the strength to reject them. Clearly, the behind-the-scenes forces have an interest, clearly those who, with their boldness, tell us every day what to do, while dragging us from scandal to scandal, from crisis to crisis, have an interest in such a development. More and more people have the feeling that a boundary is being crossed beyond which can no longer be sustained," Rumen Radev further said.

He also pointed out that once the case is resolved, careful consideration should be given to election legislation, without haste.

"We must not allow any more elections like the recent ones in October last year, which took place under the shadow of vote buying and corporate votes, with numerous violations and manipulations, leading to unprecedented calls for the annulment of the vote".

He stressed that if the responsible institutions fail in their duties to resolve the case, it could lead to the convening of the Consultative Council on National Security.

President Rumen Radev was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Novo Selo training ground together with his Montenegrin counterpart, Jakov Milatovic.

***

The Constitutional Court (CC) has been approached by several parties challenging the lawfulness of the elections. CC opened a case and hired experts to do a new count of the ballots in 2,204 polling stations and once the recount was done, it instructed the Central Election Commission to recalculate the results. CEC, in turn, asked election services operator "Information Services" to do the recalculation. On March 10, "Information Services" said that all relevant paperwork had been provided to the Prosecutor's Office. The Court said that providing the election papers to the Prosecutor's Office without its permission hinders its efforts to conclude the case challenging the election results.

