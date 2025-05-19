President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Is Becoming Increasingly Recognised in Japan for Its Advancements in High Technologies

As part of his official visit to Japan, on May 19, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was received in audience by Emperor Naruhito. According to the head of state, Bulgaria is now known in Japan not only for its yogurt and roses, but also for its advancements in high technologies.

President Radev arrived at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in a special limousine, where he was personally welcomed by Emperor Naruhito at the palace entrance. This marks their second meeting, the first being in 2019 when the Bulgarian President attended the enthronement ceremony of Japan’s 126th Emperor. The audience lasted approximately half an hour and was held under strict protocol.

Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne six years ago following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito—an event that had not occurred in Japan in over two centuries. An Oxford graduate, Emperor Naruhito is known for his humility, and is an accomplished viola player who also enjoys mountain climbing and tennis.

President Radev emphasised the significance of the longstanding friendship and mutual trust between Bulgaria and Japan:

“It is no coincidence that I have been invited to this audience by Emperor Naruhito. Tomorrow, I will meet with the Prime Minister to sign an agreement to elevate our relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This is a natural and important consequence of our increasingly dynamic sectoral cooperation and the vast potential our relations hold.”

President Radev noted that Bulgaria is now known in Japan not only for its yogurt, essential oil-bearing rose, and sumo wrestlers:

“Bulgaria is now seen as a country developing high technologies, and we are doing this in cooperation with Japan. The prospects are vast—in information technologies, artificial intelligence, and in modern new technologies that are entering Bulgaria with the help of Japanese businesses.”

In the presence of Princess Takamado, a member of the Imperial family, President Radev delivered a lecture on bilateral relations at the prestigious Waseda University. Princess Takamado noted the growing interest among Japanese students in learning the Bulgarian language:

“Among the younger generation, including my own daughter who is more digitally savvy than I am, I hear that Bulgaria is becoming known for its achievements in information technology.”

Photo by BTA

Princess Takamado and President Radev also visited an exhibition dedicated to the historical and cultural ties between Bulgaria and Japan.