President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You

“The Bulgarian participants in the Winter Olympics are outstanding professionals who work tirelessly on themselves and should be proud of their achievements. In the coming days, the whole of Bulgaria will be watching them, sharing their excitement and supporting them. Any medals they win are priceless to us.”

With these words, President Iliana Iotova addressed the Bulgarian athletes who will compete at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan–Cortina, the press office of the head of state said on February 6.

Bulgaria will be represented by 20 athletes competing in biathlon, alpine snowboarding, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing and figure skating.

President Iotova is in Milan at the invitation of the President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry, to attend the official opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Together with the President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, the head of state also attended an official reception hosted by the IOC for heads of state and leaders of national Olympic committees.

"Let politics stay far away from sports, because the athletes do not deserve it given their enormous effort, the pressure, and their big dreams of winning medals. Let us rise above political passions," Iliana Iotova told Bulgarian National Television.

The President said she supports the vision of International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry for the future development of the Olympic Games, based on close cooperation with athletes, as she stressed that the best ideas come from them.

Iotova also noted that Bulgaria is marking several anniversaries this year related to the Olympic movement.

“In 1896, when the Third Bulgarian State was only 20 years old, Bulgaria joined the Olympic movement to help revive the Games. What wise politicians we had at the time, with the desire and ambition to make their mark,” the head of state said.

She highlighted two further anniversaries: 120 years since one of Bulgaria’s first diplomats, Dimitar Tsokov, became a member of the International Olympic Committee, and 90 years since Bulgaria’s first participation in the Winter Olympic Games.

“We should remember this history. It is a source of pride and a responsibility for athletes and their coaches to remain true to these high ambitions,” Iliana Iotova emphasised.

photo by Presidency of the Republic of Bulgaria

Later today, the Bulgarian President will be received by her Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, at the Royal Palace in Milan, where a reception will be held to mark the official opening of the XXV Winter Olympic Games.

Iotova will later attend the ceremony at San Siro stadium.