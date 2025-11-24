БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Price of Consumer Basket Dropped by 1 BGN in the Past Week

The trend from last week of a normally functioning market continues.

потребителската кошница запазва

The market for staple foods, fruit and vegetables in Bulgaria has largely maintained stable conditions.

The cost of the consumer basket dropped by 1 BGN over the past week.

Weekly calculations by the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets show that it is BGN 100.

Price of oranges saw the sharpest decline, dropping by 24 stotinki, followed by apples, down by 17 stotinki. Prices of green peppers and potatoes recorded slight increases.

Pork and chicken became cheaper by 9 stotinki, while yellow cheese rose by 10 stotinki.

“ The trend from last week of a normally functioning market continues. The cost of consumer basket has gone down by 1 BGN over the past week, which is unusual for this time of year. I attribute it to the warm weather. There is no clear trend towards either a decrease or an increase; these are essentially market fluctuations driven mainly by seasonal factors and the unusually warm conditions,” said Vladimir Ivanov, Chair of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

