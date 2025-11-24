Price of Consumer Basket Dropped by 1 BGN in the Past Week

The market for staple foods, fruit and vegetables in Bulgaria has largely maintained stable conditions.

The cost of the consumer basket dropped by 1 BGN over the past week.

Weekly calculations by the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets show that it is BGN 100.

Price of oranges saw the sharpest decline, dropping by 24 stotinki, followed by apples, down by 17 stotinki. Prices of green peppers and potatoes recorded slight increases.

Pork and chicken became cheaper by 9 stotinki, while yellow cheese rose by 10 stotinki.