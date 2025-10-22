БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Invites King Charles III to Visit Bulgaria Again

The two spoke during the royal reception organised on the occasion of the Berlin Process Summit

Снимка: Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov spoke with His Majesty King Charles III during the royal reception organised on the occasion of the Berlin Process Summit on October 22. The Prime Minister shared his impressions and memories of the King’s memorable visit to Bulgaria several years ago.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov extended an invitation to King Charles III to visit Bulgaria again, which is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and the friendship between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom.

