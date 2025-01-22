НОВИНИ
Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe

премиерът българските евродепутати българия върне центъра политическите процеси европа
10:06, 22.01.2025
The challenges facing Europe and Bulgaria were the focus of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's meeting with Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on January 21.

The Prime Minister met with Bulgaria's representatives in the European Parliament ahead of his talks with the leaders of European institutions.

Strengthening European unity, the common market, energy security, and collective defence security were also discussed during the meeting.

"Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe," the Prime Minister said.

The discussion also covered Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone and the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Photo by Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov highlighted that his visit to Strasbourg aims to reinforce, through practical actions, Bulgaria's clear affiliation with the European family.

"The will to achieve results can guarantee our country's success," Zhelyazkov asserted.

