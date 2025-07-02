БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: No Break for the Government in the Summer

"At this moment, it is crucial to ensure the safety and peace of mind of those traveling during the holiday season," said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the beginning of the Council of Ministers' meeting on July 2.

Regarding the control activities related to road traffic organisation, Zhelyazkov noted that he had held a working meeting with the Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, during which they clarified the measures necessary to guarantee safe and smooth summer travel, as well as the Ministry of Interior’s responsibilities in overseeing these efforts.

"We have established that the parameters from the outcomes of these measures are bearing fruit," Zhelyazkov stated, adding that it is essential during July and August—when traffic toward the Black Sea coast and Greece is at its peak—to ensure the proper flow of traffic, to avoid situations that could lead to accidents, and to prevent drivers from becoming frustrated due to perceived disorganization or the improper behavior of other road users who are not promptly sanctioned.

"Therefore, regarding the use of emergency lanes—maximum penalties must be enforced, and patrol vehicles must be continuously present on the move," the Prime Minister emphasized.

"We cannot allow confrontations between drivers, and it is clear that in areas with reduced road capacity, there must be organisational and technical means in place to ease congestion. For this reason, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works must provide full cooperation," said Rosen Zhelyazkov.

He further stated that long-term measures will be discussed next week.

The Prime Minister reiterated that ensuring the freedom and peace of mind of travelers during the holidays is of great importance to him.

"Just as the government will not be taking a break this summer, the control authorities must also not assume that a holiday is forthcoming," he concluded.

